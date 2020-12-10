MPs Ordered To Pay Back Sh3 Billion House Allowances They Irregularly Awarded Selves

Members of Parliament (MPs) have been ordered to refund Sh3 billion in house allowances that they illegally awarded themselves two years ago.

The case was filed by Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) and activist Okiya Omtatah.

The petitioners challenged the Sh250,000 house allowance that the 416 MPs awarded themselves.

On Thursday, a three judge bench directed the Clerk of the Senate and National Assembly to recover in full the aforementioned amount from the salaries and allowances of each legislator.

Justices Weldon Korir, Pauline Nyamweya and John Mativo unanimously ruled that SRC acted within its mandate by directing Clerks of Parliament not to pay the allowances.

The judges ruled that the SRC directive did not interfere with the constitution independence of parliament and PSC.

The MPs will each be required to pay back Sh7.2 million from their salaries within the next one year.

