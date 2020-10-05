MPs Ndindi Nyoro, Alice Wahome Summoned By DCI Over Kenol Chaos

Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro and his Kandara counterpart Alice Wahome have been summoned this morning by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations over the chaos witnessed at Kenol in Murang’a County yesterday.

In a statement shared on DCI Twitter page, the two among others who were not mentioned were directed to appear at the Regional Criminal Investigations office in Nyeri to assist Police with investigations.

Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege is said to be among leaders summoned by the DCI.

…office in Nyeri to assist Police with investigations. @WahomeHon — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) October 5, 2020

Yesterday night Inspector of Police Hillary Mutyamabi ordered the two be arrested for allegedly mobilising goons to cause mayhem.

In a statement on Sunday, the IG confirmed that two people lost their lives and several others after rival groups clashed on the Kenol-Murang’a road moments before Deputy President William Ruto arrived in the area for a church function.

Read: IG Mutyambai Orders Arrest Of MPs Ndindi Nyoro, Alice Wahome Over Kenol Chaos

Mutyambai said he had instructed the Director of Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) and two senior Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers to carry out investigations into the matter and bring the perpetrators to book.

The police boss warned politicians engaging in inciteful utterances and acts.

“Stern action will be taken against any person engaging in planning and executing unlawful acts, ” the IG said.

In the Sunday morning chaos, property of unknown value is said to have been destroyed.

In videos that have surfaced online, one of the groups barricaded the Kenol-Murang’a Road paralysing transport in the area.

Read Also: IG Mutyambai Orders Probe Into Kenol Church Chaos, Confirms Two People Were Killed

The youth could be seen pelting stones at each other.

At some point, police were forced to use teargas to disperse the groups.

The DP was in the area to preside over a fundraiser at AIPCA Kenol Church. He was hosted by Wahome.

It’s alleged that at least five buses ferried anti-Ruto groups to the area to disrupt the event with Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege accused of having paid goons to cause mayhem.

“They were in five buses, and we have never seen them before, they came in and started lighting tires on the road,” a witness told Inooro TV.

A woman identified as Mercy Wangui who was cornered and beaten by residents confessed they had been paid Ksh1,000 to disrupt DP Ruto’s meeting.

Read Also: Uhuru Remains Non-Committal On Supporting DP Ruto For Presidency

Wangui claimed to have been one of the people transported from Thika and Kiandutu on orders to disrupt the DP’s event.

Speaking during the church function, Ruto accused a section of leaders in government opposed to his 2022 presidential ambitions of being behind the chaos.

“Watu waliotuma watu kutuma teagas ni watu wanaofanya kazi chini yetu. (Those who sent these goons to unleash teargas on us were sent by leaders working under us.),” he said.

“The Jubilee administration is a product of kneeling and prayer before many alters in Kenya. It can not be the same administration that is now going to teargas the church and disgrace our alters in Kenya,” he said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu