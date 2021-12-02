MPs Eseli, Wamunyinyi Announce Exit from Ford Kenya, To Unveil New Party

Tongaren Member of Parliament Eseli Simiyu and his Kanduyi counterpart Wafula Wamunyinyi have announced their exit from Ford Kenya after a protracted row over the party’s leadership.

The politicians opposed to Moses Wetangula’s leadership announced the move in a press conference on Thursday.

In their joint statement, the leaders said they will be unveiling “a new vehicle” on December 14, 2021.

Ford Kenya has been facing internal wrangles since June last year when the Eseli and Wamunyinyi faction attempted to oust Wetangula, who doubles up as Bungoma Senator, as the party leader. Eseli, then, held the position of secretary general.

In the proposed changes, Wamunyinyi was to take over as the party leader.

The faction had attempted to kick out Wetangula for allegedly interfering in the party’s 2017 nomination process that cost Ford Kenya parliamentary seats and failing to reconcile warring parties to eliminate friction.

The faction led by Wetangula held a National Delegates Conference on November 4 despite an order by the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT).

The delegates endorsed Wetangula to vie for the presidency on the Ford Kenya party ticket.

The Wamunyinyi’s group, however, dismissed the NDC held at Bomas of Kenya as “an illegality”.

“We are wondering why the Wetang’ula faction is holding the national delegates conference despite the court order,” Wamunyinyi said.

The two factions had been served with orders suspending the meeting pending the hearing and determination of a petition filed by Crispinus Barasa.

“We received a halting order from the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal as a party that respects the rule of law we consulted and decided to obey the court order,” said Wamunyinyi.

