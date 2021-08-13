MPs Demand Installation of Sauna, Spa in House for Better Performance

Members of Parliament are pushing for the installation of state-of-the-art gymnasium, spa, sauna within the precincts.

In a report tabled by Committee on Services and Facilities chaired by Nyaribari Masaba MP Ezekiel Machogu, the legislators want the facilities incorporated to help them better perform their duties.

They want the current steam baths and saunas replaced with new steam generating units as well as heat-generating systems.

Walls and sittings of the saunas will be replaced with a modern heat generating system.

They also want massage rooms, barber, and salon areas to be quickly renovated to create additional workstations.

As for the employees, the lawmakers want youthful staffers hired on a five-year renewable contract solely based on performance.

To better execute their mandate, the MPs want bathrooms fitted with modern gypsum, shower heads and Muslim-friendly toilets.

The committee is also seeking to have internet connectivity at the reception area and electric-controlled doors.

The report also indicates that the legislators require new hyper filters to replace air conditioners. This, they said, will create a friendly working environment.

Also in the raft of changes is a health center within Parliament, which should be fully equipped with examination rooms with sufficient privacy.

“The Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) should facilitate the refurbishment and renovation of the current health club in compliance with the protocols and guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health on containment of Covid-19 and that the budget that was meant for outsourcing health club services be channeled towards the setting up of the health and wellness unit,” the report read.

“Through the wellness programme, the aim is to enhance the health of members and staff of Parliament that will ultimately increase productivity as well as provide a healthy and safe work environment that will support employees’s health and well being.”

In 2018, the lawmakers complained about poorly prepared food at the cafeteria.

They demanded that the services be outsourced to match those of Five-Star Hotels.

