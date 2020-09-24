MPs Approve Nomination Of Anne Nderitu As Parties Boss

Parliament’s Legal Affairs committee has approved the nomination of Anne Nderitu as the Registrar of Political Parties.

The committee chaired by Kangema Member of Parliament Kigano Muturi also approved the nomination of Ali Abdullahi, Florence Tabu as Assistant Registrars in a report tabled on Thursday morning.

The nomination of Wilson Mohochi to the position of Assistant Registrar was, however, rejected by the committee.

Ms Nderitu was nominated by President Uhuru Kenyatta to the top parties position on September 8.

She has been holding the position in an acting capacity since August 10, 2018.

Ms Nderitu was among 10 candidates shortlisted for the position of Registrar of Political Parties in June this year.

Others are Kennedy Mosoti, Murshid Abdalla, Nancy Oundo, Mary Kigen, Henry Rithaa, Edwin Ngetich, Edith King’ori, Sheila Atieno and Lukas Mwanza.

The Public Service Commission (PSC) had indicated that a total of 88 people applied for the position.

In an advert in the local dailies, PSC said another 18 had applied for the three positions of Assistant Registrar of Political Parties.

