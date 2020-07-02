MPesa Services To Be Unavailable On Friday For 5 Hours Over Planned Maintenance

Kenya’s largest telecommunications company Safaricom has announced that MPesa services will be unavailable on July 3.

In a message to customers, the teleco noted that customers will not access MPesa services between 11.59 pm Thursday night and 5 am Friday morning, due to a planned maintenance.

“Due to a planned system maintenance, M-PESA services will be unavailable on Friday 03/07/2020 from 00:00am – 05:00am. We apologize for the inconvenience,” the message read.

In a statement, Safaricom noted that the regular enhancements keep Kenyans connected to “new opportunities and different possibilities everyday”.

All MPesa services including airtime purchase will be inaccessible, the telco said.

This will be the fourth time maintenance is being carried out in a span of 30 days.

Services were unavailable on 17, 25 and 29 June.

The regular maintenance are meant to upgrade security levels to ensure that customer data is protected from theft by fraudsters, who may use it in theft.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu