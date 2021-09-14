MP William Kamket Detained for Two More Nights Pending Bail Ruling

Tiaty Member of Parliament William Kamket has been detained for two more days pending his bail ruling on Thursday in the incitement case.

Kamket has been charged with uttering words aimed to incite and create hate in different communities.

The legislator denied the charges and will be held for two more days pending the ruling on bond terms set for Thursday, September 16, 2021.

Kamket was arrested from his home in Tiaty on Wednesday by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

This was after the insecurity situation in Laikipia and its environs worsened with over 8 people dead and hundreds left homeless. Police claim Kamket incited and organized illegal herders to invade Laikipia conservancies and attack people. Addressing the same and in a bid to restore calm in the area, Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang'i created a new Sub-County in Laikipia. This was with an aim of enhancing security and service delivery. In a gazette notice dated September 9, 2021, Dr Matiang'i created the sub-county of Kirima, headquartered in Ol Moran. The new sub-county comprises of Ol Moran division which has been hived off from Laikipia West sub-county and Ng'arua division which has been hived off from Nyahururu sub-county. "In an effort to enhance coordination of the functions of the national government, the Interior Cabinet Secretary has established a new administrative unit as a service delivery and coordination unit," said Dr Matiang'i.

