Tiaty MP William Kamket Arrested Over Skirmishes in Laikipia

Tiaty Member of Parliament has joined the list of leaders who have been arrested over the skirmishes in Laikipia that have left several people dead.

Kamket was arrested from his home in Tiaty by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI). He is taken to Nakuru for grilling and later on arraignment.

The insecurity situation in Laikipia and its environs has worsened with at least 8 people dead and hundreds left homeless.

According to Rift Valley Regional Commissioner George Natembeya, among those killed are three police officers who were enforcing security in the region and five civilians.

Earlier, Former Laikipia North MP Mathew Lempurkel was also arrested over unrest in Laikipia Nature Conservancy.

Lempurkel was arrested at his home in Rongai, Kajiado County, on Wednesday and whisked to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters in Nairobi for questioning.

The government had recently declared the region security zone following bandit attacks that have left residents displaced and several police officers injured.

According to authorities, the heavily armed attackers, who are operating in the area with impunity are intimidating ranch owners and stealing their livestock. Pastoralists in the area claim that the huge tracts of land owned by the ranchers were their ancestral land. Addressing the same earlier, Natembeya had revealed that the bandits who were engaging police officers in gunfights were heavily armed with machine guns that were sophisticated and only used in international wars. This, he added, made it impossible to contain the insecurity situation.

