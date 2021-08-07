MP Wamunyinyi’s Staff Member Found Dead under Mysterious Circumstances

Residents of Bungoma town are in shock following the mysterious death of communications officer cum musician Peter Oteng, popularly known as Storm Dwarchild.

He was a staff member allied to Kanduyi MP Wafula Wamunyinyi.

Storm’s body was discovered by a passerby at 11.45pm, just a few metres from his house at Sunrise estate. His body had deep cuts in the head.

According to MP Wamunyinyi he had met Storm and other members of his staff at a restaurant in town the same night. He said everyone left for their homes at 10pm after the meeting.

Storm reportedly called a BodaBoda rider that he was familiar with for his ride home.

“Storm called a motorcycle rider, whom he knew, to take him home. One of his colleagues paid for him the fare because he didn’t have loose cash,” the MP said.

The MP said the police called him less than an hour later, alerting him that his communications officer had been found dead.

Wamunyinyi condemned the incident, and called for speedy investigations into the matter.

Storm has in the past worked as a communications officer for Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa. Through his photography and video skills, he aided in the popularization if Barasa’s political party