MP Chris Wamalwa’s Campaign Vehicle Set Ablaze After Causing Accident

Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa’s campaign vehicle was set ablaze by angry residents after it caused an accident leading to the death of one person.

The incident reportedly happened at around 7:30 PM yesterday where a woman lost her life and a man was left seriously injured.

This was confirmed by Kiminini sub-county police commander John Onditi who indicated that the vehicle was being driven at a very high speed while heading to Kitale from Kiminini.

It was then that it veered off the road and hit a woman who was roasting maize by the roadside. The woman died on the spot.

Her child who was with her sustained several injuries and is currently receiving treatment at the Kiminini Cottage Hospital.







The MP, taking to social media sent condolences to the aggrieved families while calling on the authorities to expedite investigations into the same.

“My condolences to the family and friends of the late Florence Apondi, who died following a grisly road accident, involving one of my campaign vehicles. This comes barely a week after another of our vehicles was involved in an accident in Naivasha,” the MP said.

He added, “Both drivers of the ill-fated vehicles are undergoing treatment in hospital. I request calmness and your prayers during this difficult time. I urge the police to expedite investigations as we pray for the soul of the departed to rest in eternal peace.”

1. My condolences to the family and friends of the late Florence Apondi, who died following a grisly road accident, involving one of my campaign vehicles. This comes barely a week after another of our vehicles was involved in an accident in Naivasha. pic.twitter.com/uXtiK96udU — Hon. Chris Wamalwa, CBS (@HonChrisWamalwa) June 29, 2022

