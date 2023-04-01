MP Sudi Urges Raila to Quit Politics, Groom Successor

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has urged Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party leader Raila Odinga to quit politics.

Speaking on Saturday, the legislator advised the former prime minister to instead groom a successor.

According to the lawmaker, Raila’s five failed bids at the presidency have made him a liability for the Luo people and the country as well.

He said that many individuals have sacrificed their lives and property while supporting Raila’s cause, but he has never returned to offer them his condolences.

Read: Raila Hits Out at US Ambassador Whitman Over “Fair” Polls Remarks

“You must be foolish to have lost five elections and you still want to mislead Kenyans as you have always done,” said Sudi.

Further, he noted that no matter how long the protests take, the current administration will not accept any form of handshake.

“We have said no to handshake and we will not yield to threats and intimidation,” he added.

The lawmaker also alleged that retired President Uhuru Kenyatta is the financier of the biweekly protests.

Read Also: We Are Also Looking for the IEBC Servers – DP Gachagua Tells Raila

Sudi asserted that Uhuru’s aim was to sabotage President William Ruto’s government.

“I was surprised that Odinga and his team went to sympathise with the sheep on Kenyatta’s farm instead of going to see families of Kenyans who have been killed in their protests,” he said.

He also stated that the “mother of all protests” on Monday will be met with the full force of the law.

“We dare him to bring it on next week and we will meet him there on the streets of Nairobi,” he said, adding that Dr Ruto will transform the country’s economy.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp at +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...