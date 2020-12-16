MP Savula Detained For Harassing Singer Bahati, Passengers Aboard Kisumu Flight

Lugari MP Ayub Savula is being probed by police authorities for allegedly harassing passengers aboard a Jambojet from Kisumu to Nairobi.

Reports indicate that Savula was held by the authorities after a complaint was lodged by a passenger who was on the same flight with him.

He is also being probed for assault on Gospel musician artist Bahati for allegedly trying to take his photographs and videos.

Reports indicate that Bahati was punched by the MP although the claims are yet to be verified by the singer.

The passenger, Dorothy Oliech claims the MP sheepishly winked at her despite warning him about the behavior.

“The onset of all this is, he was winking to a lady seated next to me and I …… This behavior was totally unacceptable to us and he was requested to stop, after which he started abusing me, my mother and father,” Oliech said.

Oliech further added, “I am deeply hurt as a woman, a mother of two daughters, a daughter, sister, aunt and as the CEO of a modeling agency which works with a lot of young women. I can only imagine what my fellow women and young girls go through in their day to day activities.”

Upon being arrested at JKIA, Savula denied the claims insisting that he did not wink at any of the women.

“How could I have winked at them when I was seated right in front of them? My eyes are not on my rear head and their claims are malicious and full of lies. Those are lies and she will pay for it. I am a respected MP in this country,” Savula is quoted by the Star.

In a video circulated on Twitter, the MP is caught on Camera acting wild while a flight attendant asks him to calm down.

A section of social media users has condemned the acts of the MP, demanding for justice to be served and the legislator to face the wrath of the law.

