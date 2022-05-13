MP Sankok Summoned to Court Over Row with Former Official Driver

A Nairobi court has summoned nominated Member of Parliament David Sankok in an ongoing case involving his former official driver.

In summons issued on Thursday, Milimani Principal Magistrate Robinson Ondiek ordered Sankok to appear in court on August 8 without fail.

The court wants the legislator to shed light on a report he filed with the police regarding threats received from his former driver, Raphael Kapaya Torome.

The report has been disputed by Samson Okenye, then OCS Narok Police Station where the complaint was initially filed, according to Sankok.

According to court documents, the officer alleges that the report was sneaked into the Occurrence Book (OB) at Narok Police Station since he was not aware of the matter.

A letter presented in court by lawyer Suyinka Lempaa shows that Okenye, while on duty on September 12, 2019, noticed a strange entry touching on Sankok while perusing the OB book for September 2018.

Also Read: MP David Sankok’s Son Takes Own Life at Family Home in Narok

According to the officer, while going through the book he noticed that one of the daily arms pages was unpasted and on reading it he discovered a complaint by Sankok.

According to the record, Sankok said that his driver, Raphael Kapaya Torome, insulted him and destroyed his walking stick at approximately 05.30 hours.

Sankok also complained that the driver refused to drive him.

Soon after the discovery, Okenye says, he contacted his colleague in-charge of anti-crime, Inspector Ephantus Mwangi, to inquire whether he had also come across the entry or investigation.

Mwangi denied any knowledge of the report, adding that he was not investigating any matter regarding the incident.

Also Read: Repeat Autopsy on Sankok’s Son Forces Family To Postpone Burial

Being a senior officer at the station, Okenye wondered how the MP could raise the matter at the station without his knowledge.

“I find this complaint not genuine in the way it was recorded and in the manner it was sneaked into the station records,” the officer said in a letter addressed to sub-county police boss.

Torome was arraigned in court in 2019 and charged with sending the MP threatening messages. The driver is said to have been demanding money from his then-boss.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...