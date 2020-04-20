MP Sankok Calls For Emergency Jubilee Party Meeting After Colleagues Were Teargassed Outside Party Headquarters

Jubilee’s Party Nominated MP David Ole Sankok has called upon the Party leader President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto to hold an emergency meeting after his colleagues were teargassed outside the party’s headquarters.

According to Sankok, a meeting should be convened as soon as possible for the Jubilee party and its members to discuss urgent matters that are threatening to tear the party apart.

“My party leader and my deputy leader we really need to meet as a Parliamentary group meeting of Jubilee. A delegates conference meeting is needed for the party, we have not had it for 3 years. We love our party leaders and we need to hear their voices. We need them to tell us whether we are off the track or not,” he is quoted by a local blog.

Further, he stated, “We are here guessing. What does the president think about this? Because they are not calling us, they are not telling us where we are in terms of our party manifesto. I think that this is very important because we can then abide by the instructions they give to us.”

Jubilee party wrangles have seemed to escalate in recent days, with the most recent detailing a section of MPs allied to DP William Ruto being teargassed at the party’s headquarters.

The MPs were Kikuyu’s Kimani Ichung’wa and Lang’ata’s Nixon Korir who were apparently scheduled to attend a meeting as earlier communicated on Sunday by the party deputy secretary-general Caleb Kositany, Soy MP and Gatundu South’s MP Moses Kuria.

Top on the agenda for the said meeting was supposed to be the appointment of the National Management Committee (NMC) members and Elections Management Board.

“Pursuant to the directive from the Registrar of Political Parties, Jubilee MPs have resolved to start working from Jubilee House from Monday, 20 April to facilitate the resolution of the misunderstandings and interpretation of the party constitution,” Kuria said.

Earlier last week, the rift in the party’s leadership was visible after DP Ruto opposed changes made to the NMC citing that they were illegal.

According to Ruto, the changes were fraudulent and were carried out by crooks posing as President Uhuru Kenyatta’s men despite the party’s Sec-General Raphael Tuju insisting that he was acting under the orders of the party leader.

Consequently, the Political parties registrar Anne Nderitu told the party leaders to put their house in order before embarking on any other business.

“Consequently, these written objections from members of the Jubilee Party are hereby forwarded to Jubilee Party to be addressed in accordance with your party constitution and party structures, ” said Ms Nderitu in a letter dated April 16.

