MP Samuel Arama Accused Of Assaulting Woman Over Deceased Father’s Property

Nakuru West MP Samuel Arama is on the spot after he allegedly assaulted a woman identified as Amanda Chesiyna.

Chesiyna is a farmer in Molo who claimed to have been attacked by the legislator on November 28 in Kaptembwa.

The victim had gone to reclaim an Ashok Leyland tipper that belonged to her late father and a former deputy commissioner of lands, Elisha Chebii.

The deceased’s family were seeking to reclaim their kin’s property and had moved to court over the matter.

“Our properties were disappearing after the death of my father, but we are seeing some of them, like the vehicles, moving from one point to the other in Nakuru town,” she said.

They had traced the lorry at Baptist area in Shabab and were accompanied by three police officers from Pinewood Police Station.

“When we got there, we found mechanics working on the tipper, and they told us to wait for Arama. We did not know who Arama was, but in a short while, he arrived with a group of youths,” she said.

“We suspected he was a legislator because the people he came with kept calling him mheshimiwa.”

Arama was approached by the victim, her mother Christine Chesiyna and sister, Lucy Chesiyna with court documents in hand and the logbook.

But the MP is said to have declined to hand over the keys and instead said the lorry belonged to a Susan.

“It was then that I demanded to know what his interest was in the vehicle. He then threatened to beat me. I then started to record him with my phone,” Chesiyna said.

“It was then that I was attacked. It was first a slap, then kicks and blows.”

The aggrieved party rushed to Kaptembwa Police Station but found the attackers already on site.

“We went to Central police, but we were asked to go back to Kaptembwa. We then went to Rhonda police station, and they helped us,” she added.

She was treated at Anidad Medical Clinic and the matter reported under OB Number 15 of 30/11/2020.

