MP Sabina Chege Skips IEBC Grilling, Lawyers Say She Is Hospitalised

Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege on Tuesday skipped a meeting with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) citing ill health.

The MP was expected to appear before the commission in an ongoing probe on vote-rigging remarks she made at a public rally in Isibuye in Vihiga County on February 10, 2022.

Chege’s lawyers on Tuesday told IEBC that the legislator is indisposed.

Lawyer Otiende Amollo indicated that his client has been admitted at the Nairobi Hospital since February 16, 2022. The Senior Counsel didn’t, however, disclose the nature of Chege’s illness.

While tabling a letter from MP’s doctor, Otiende requested the commission’s Electoral Code of Conduct Enforcement Committee to postpone the session to give the lawmaker enough time to recover.

“Allow me to introduce a letter to confirm that the respondent is indisposed and was admitted on February 16 at Nairobi Hospital,” Otiende said.

Chege has been condemned for insinuating that the 2017 polls were rigged and that the same could happen in August.

“Kule central nimeskia hapawengine wakisema hapa tuliwaibia, kuna kaukweli kidogo. Lakini mjue kama tulijua kuiba si ata hii tutafanya nini…alafu…alafu,” said Chege alluding that Deputy President William Ruto would fail in the presidential contest.

She made the rigging remarks during an Azimio la Umoja campaign rally, an alliance headed by presidential hopeful Raila Odinga.

However, the legislator, in a recent interview with The Standard, denied a plot to rig the August polls.

She maintained her remarks were taken out of context.

She explained that she meant the Jubilee Party had a good strategy back in 2017 hence the win.

“I did not exactly mean that we stole Raila’s victory. I was only contributing to what previous speakers at the rally had said in order to encourage the people to register as voters in large numbers so that Raila can have the numbers to take him to State House,” she told the daily.

She added, “Elections are won six months before voting day and that is the secret we have been using to defeat our opponents. I told them that now that we are with them, we shall work together to win the election.”

Last Tuesday, IEBC dismissed an objection by Chege’s legal team, directing that the matter proceeds to a full hearing.

Senior Counsel James Orengo and Otiende had termed the commission’s probe as unprocedural arguing that there were no clear charges against the accused.

