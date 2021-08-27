MP Rigathi Gachagua Wants Passport Released to Allow Travel to Dubai

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua wants his passport released to enable him travel to Dubai on official business.

Through his lawyer, Gibson Kimani, the legislator sought to have the anti-corruption release his passport as he is scheduled to travel with a Parliamentary committee.

His travel documents were deposited in court as part of his bail conditions in the Sh7 billion graft case.

Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Rose Makungu on Friday directed that the court will rule on the matter on Monday.

Gachagua is facing six charges among them conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption, fraudulent acquisition of public funds, conflict of interest, money laundering and acquisition of proceeds of crime.

He is accused of acquiring Sh7.3 billion through dubious means between 2013 and 2020.

The Mathira lawmaker was charged alongside eight others including Mathira NG-CDF manager William Wahome Mwangi, who is also chairman of Tana Water Works Development Agency (TWWDA).

The other accused persons include Ann Nduta Ruo, Jullianne Jahenda Makaa, Samuel Murimi Ireri, Grace Wambui Kariuki, Lawrence Kimaru, Irene Wambui Ndigiriri, David Reuben Nyangi Nguru and Rapid Medical Supplies Ltd.

They are all out on bail.

