MP Rigathi Gachagua Claims State Froze His Bank Accounts Over Links With Ruto

A Nairobi Court has frozen Mathira Member of Parliament Rigathi Gachagua’s three bank accounts in an ongoing investigation into alleged money laundering.

Milimani Senior Resident Magistrate Muthoni Nzibe ordered Gachagua’s three bank accounts at Rafiki Microfinance Bank be frozen for a period of seven days following a request filed by the Assets and Recovery Authority (ARA).

The three accounts are registered under two companies, Wamunyoro Investment and Technical Supplies and Services Limited, both owned by Gachagua.

During the period, the MP won’t be able to access the bank accounts under his name.

The vocal Deputy President William Ruto’s ally is being investigated for claims of colluding with officials from Nyeri county and the state department of Irrigation through his companies and close associates to receive money suspected to be proceeds of crime.

“There are reasonable grounds to believe that the accounts are used as conduits of money laundering contrary to sections three, four, and seven and section 16 of Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act, ” said lawyer Stephen Githinji.

The court also froze three more accounts owned by Crystal Kenya Limited, Jenne Enterprises and Encartar Diagnostics Limited.

The court ordered the bank to make available information required in the probe to investigating officers in the case.

”An order compelling the manager, Rafiki Microfinance Bank Ltd, office head branch to nominate authorised persons to make and give Sergeant Fredrick Musyoki, a police officer and investigator attached to the Assets Recovery Agency, a certificate of production of electronic evidence or by electronic device that shall be given in compliance with the court order,” the court ordered.

In the probe, ARA is seeking to have access to books of accounts from the said accounts to inspect and obtain information and be supplied with certified copies of the account opening documents, statements of accounts from January 2014 to date.

The agency will also investigate cash deposits and withdrawals, including cash transfers, within the same period.

“There is a real danger that the funds suspected in the listed bank accounts may be withdrawn, transferred or spent rendering this application and the intended recovery of process of crime nugatory,” ARA argued in court.

Reacting to the developments on Friday, Gachagua said he is being targeted for supporting DP Ruto’s 2022 presidential ambitions.

Rigathi now says the move is part of the plot to clip Ruto’ wings by targeting his allies.

“Threats of being charged can not change my conviction… I was taken to court and never betrayed President Uhuru Kenyatta. Being taken to court will not make me betray William Ruto, ” he said in a statement.

The MP is a renowned businessman and was once President Uhuru’s aide during his 2002 presidential bid.

