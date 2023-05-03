MP Otiende Amollo Alleges Plot to Eliminate Him

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo claims that his life is in danger.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the lawmaker alleged that he is being trailed by an unregistered blue Subaru.

The ODM MP said the motor vehicle operates from the Kabete police station and the occupants have been tasked with eliminating him.

Amollo stated that the incident comes at a peculiar time after his security and that of others in the opposition was withdrawn.

“So they’ve tasked shadowy operatives in motor vehicle KBZ 373 X blue Subaru to eliminate me! A vehicle on the road but no records at NTSA, but operates from Kabete Police Station! And they withdraw my security for the purpose! Well, I’m not afraid. History is replete with martyrs,” he tweeted.

On Tuesday, Azimio confirmed claims that the government had withdrawn security seconded to its party leader, Raila Odinga.

The Orange party also stated that bodyguards attached to Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua and Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka.

“Last night, Azimio leaders including Prime Minister and our leader Raila Odinga and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka had their security withdrawn,” said Karua.

“This is suspending the Constitution illegally, engaging in intimidation and blackmail. They are also setting stage for assassinations promised by Moses Kuria on his social media and on his public pronouncement.”

