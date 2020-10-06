MP Oscar Sudi Wants Security Reinstated, Claims Life Is In Danger

Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi wants his security detail reinstated as he now claims his life is in danger.

Appearing at the Senior Magistrates Court in Nakuru, the vocal MP is seeking court orders to compel the National Police Service (NPS) to reinstate his security citing that there was no notice that was issued.

The verdict of the case seeking orders to have his security reinstated will be determined tomorrow in the afternoon.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi this morning appeared at the Senior Resident Magistrates Court in Nakuru where he is facings charges on hate speech and offensive conduct. #NTVAtOne pic.twitter.com/M9KUXlc50T — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) October 6, 2020

Sudi who was arrested and charged with hate speech and incitement charges was released on a Sh500,000 cash bail, a bond of Sh1 million or a surety of a similar amount.

In a ruling delivered by Justice Joel Ngugi, the MP was barred from holding a public rally until hate speech probe against him is complete.

In his ruling, the judge said the fact that the MP is influential did not warrant his incarceration for an additional 7 days.

“The reason to hold the applicant for 7 days will not risk public order peace and security, what is the logic of his continued detention? This is not rationally related to the risk alleged. The logic to detain an individual over risk to public order peace and security has been substituted by an opposite that everyone is innocent until proven guilty.” Read the ruling.

Justice Ngugi further stated that the ruling to detain the MP was unlawful because the state failed to prove that the lawmaker is capable of interfering with witnesses.

“The Applicant shall report to any Police Station as summoned by the Investigating Officer for purposes of completing investigations,” justice Ngugi ruled.

