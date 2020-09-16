MP Oscar Sudi To Spend Seven More Days In Police Cells

Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi will spend seven more days in police custody pending the conclusion of investigations into incitement and hate speech allegations against him.

The MP, who has been locked up at Central Police Station for the past three days, appeared virtually before Nakuru Chief Magistrate Josephat Kalu.

The prosecution had sought to have the MP detained for 14 days to allow the police to conclude investigations.

The state counsel said they intend to charge Sudi with five counts including hate speech, assaulting a police officer, offensive conduct, resisting arrest and being illegal possession of a firearm.

The MP surrendered himself to Langas Police station on Sunday after two days of being sought over alleged hate speech and incitement remarks. He was later airlifted to Nakuru and detained at Central Police Station.

Sudi arrived at the station a few minutes to 8am morning in the company of his lawyers among them Gladys Shollei, who is also the Uasin Gishu Woman Representative.

He was also accompanied by MPs Caleb Kositany (Soy), Cornelius Serem (Aldai), Didmus Barasa (Kimilili) and Nandi Governor Stephen Sang among others.

The MP had allegedly gone into hiding after police camped in his home from Friday night seeking to arrest him over “offensive” utterances against President Uhuru Kenyatta and the First Family, notably Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

Armed youth had on Friday night blocked police from arresting the MP.

The heavily armed police officers eventually broke into the residence in the wee hours of Saturday morning but could not find the MP.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu