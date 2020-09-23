State Drops Three Charges As MP Oscar Sudi Takes Plea In Hate Speech Case

Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi was on Wednesday charged with hate speech and offensive conduct.

The MP denied the charges before Nakuru’s Senior Principal Magistrate Lilian Arika.

Arika upheld the bond terms set by the High Court for the MP to be released on Ksh500,000 cash bail or Ksh1 million bond.

The MP is expected to appear in Court on October for pretrial.

The prosecution dropped three charges it had intended to charge the lawmaker with.

When he was first arraigned on Monday, September 14, state counsel said they intend to charge Sudi with five counts including hate speech, assaulting a police officer, offensive conduct, resisting arrest and illegal possession of a firearm.

Read: MP Oscar Sudi Freed On Ksh500,000 Cash Bail After Appeal

Kahawa Tungu understands that the state dropped the charges of assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and illegal possession of a firearm after completing investigations.

The MP is accused of making “offensive” utterances against President Uhuru Kenyatta and the First Family, notably Mama Ngina Kenyatta.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu