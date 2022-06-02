MP Ngunjiri Roots For Nakuru Governor Kinyanjui Upsetting Senator Kihika

There is no love lost between Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri and Nakuru senator Susan Kihika.

For a long time, Ngunjiri and Kihika have been in a power struggle over control of UDA.

Deputy President William Ruto previously convened a meeting of Nakuru UDA members in an attempt to reconcile the issues and avoid party disputes.

It now seems, the DP’s efforts bore no fruits.

On Wednesday, during the Madaraka Day celebrations at Kiamaina in Bahati constituency, Ngunjiri openly drummed up support for incumbent area governor Lee Kinyanjui.

Kinyanjui is running for the seat on a Jubilee ticket and Kihika on UDA.

“I want to urge residents of Bahati to be keen while voting in the forthcoming General Election. In Nakuru County, jibu ni Lee and in Bahati, jibu ni Ngunjiri,” he said.

In a quick rejoinder, Kihika urged Bahati residents to vote out Ngunjiri and Kinyanjui in the upcoming August 9 polls.

“Ati yule jamaa wa Bahati amesema nini leo? Kama maneno iko hivyo na mimi ninasema watu wangu wa Bahati roundi hii tucheze kama sisi, kwani iko nini. Waende home na Governor Kinyanjui” (I hear he has endorsed my rival. If that is the case, I urge my people of Bahati to ensure the two go home,” she wrote on her Facebook page.

In the last couple of weeks, the two have been avoiding each other during Kenya Kwanza rallies. For example, the MP was a no-show at Kenya Kwanza’s Nakuru County Economic Bloc Forum held at the Rift Valley Sports Club.

He was also conspicuously absent from the Kenya Kwanza rallies in Nakuru last weekend.

Asked why he has been missing in action, the seasoned politician said he has been campaigning for Dr Ruto on a national level.

"I have been campaigning for [DP Ruto] outside Nakuru. Those worried about my absence should know that I am a national leader," said Mr Ngunjiri. "I am campaigning for Dr Ruto on the national platform, because back at home I know I will comfortably win my seat as MP for Bahati due to my good development record.

"In the past weeks since Dr Ruto named Mr Rigathi Gachagua as his running mate, I have been deployed by my party leader to campaign elsewhere. That is why I have been absent from Nakuru." Kihika is facing opposition from area leaders among them Ngunjiri and Nyahururu MP Jayne Kihara. Kihara in April accused the senator of interfering with Nyahururu politics by endorsing her archrival, John Karanja Kihagi.

