MP Ngunjiri Accused of Assaulting Opponent’s Employees

An assault allegation against Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri and his supporters is being investigated by police.

The lawmaker’s supporters are accused of assaulting two Bahati Jubilee Party candidate Irene Njoki’s staffers while they were cleaning an ad-truck at Ahero Trading Centre on the Nakuru-Subukia road.

When Ngunjiri and his colleagues approached them, they were cleaning the advertisement truck after a day of campaigning with Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance presidential running partner Martha Karua on Friday, while also publicizing the agenda of her visit on Saturday.

The lorry driver Simon Karanja claimed the MP started beating him up when he refused to shut down the announcement.

“The MP came to me insisted that I have to stop the announcement that Martha Karua will be making several stops in Bahati but I could not stop because I had been hired to do so. It was at this point that he started punching me,” said Karanja.

Ngunjiri’s staff, according to Karanja, attempted to seize the phone that his colleagues were using to capture the incident.

Ngunjiri was in the company of his supporters including those from his National Government Constituency Development Fund team.

The incident is under probe, said Bahati Sub County Police Commander Samson Andanje.

“The two young men have had their statements recorded and have been issued with P3 forms to be filled out by medics for evidence,” he said.

Andaje stated that once the truth was established, the perpetrators will be brought to justice.

Njoki on her part denounced the event and asked her competitor to take her on and not her staff.

“Your tactics are known, you did this with the interest of having the police to arrest you and gain public sympathy but that will not happen because it is in the open that you always result to violence whenever you are defeated,” she said.

She went on to say that Ngunjiri and his gang could face charges of robbery with violence for attempting to steal phones from her employees.

