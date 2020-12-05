MP Murunga’s Burial Turns Chaotic As Wife Blasts Alleged Lover

The Burial of the Late Matungu MP Justus Murunga turned chaotic after the first wife, Christable Murunga blasted the alleged lover, Agnes Wangui.

The burial was attended by high dignitaries including Deputy President William Ruto, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi, Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula among others.

Speaking during the burial in Makunda Village, Kakamega County, Christabel dismissed the claims that the deceased had married Wangui.

“This thing (relationship with Agnes Wangui) you are hearing on social media here and there, is like a shadow of Murunga the person. When you hear Wangui claiming that my husband denied her his ID card so that she could inscribe his name on the birth certificates of their alleged children, or when you hear her claim that my husband refused to introduce her to the public, it shows that he respected me,” she stated.

She added, “He was not ready to introduce another woman to me (because he loved me). And, that is why I am laying a flower on his grave today. He was a good husband to me, and a good father to my girls.”

Christabel further hinted at joining politics as she announced trying to fit into her late husband’s political shoes.

“People of Matungu, I love you all. Now, I will double the love for you by adding his to mine. Do not worry at all. I will try to fit in his shoes (politically),” she said.

In a ruling last week on Friday, November 27, 2020, Magistrate Peter Muholi allowed DNA samples to be collected from the late MP’s body with relevant parties to provide their own private pathologist at their own cost to ascertain the paternity of Agnes Wangui’s children.

Murunga’s alleged lover Agnes Wangui and her children were also allowed to attend the burial and participate in the funeral arrangements.

Following Murunga’s death, Wangui through her lawyer Danstan Omari claimed that the late MP had fathered her children thus sought to be included in the burial and funeral arrangements.

“I have known Murunga for seven years. Our first encounter was in 2013 when he was a supervisor at Embakasi ranching, while I was a businesswoman engaged in vendition of beverages and snacks within Sewerage area, Ruai,” she said.

