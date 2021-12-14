MP Moses Kuria Set to Undergo Stem Surgery in Dubai

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria is in Dubai and set to undergo stem surgery later in the week. This was following an incident with an electric blanket that left him with third-degree burns.

Confirming the same, the Gatundu Lawmaker revealed that he is among those who would undergo the surgery globally.

“I am scheduled for stem cell surgery this week. This is a rare surgery and I will be among the pioneers to undergo it in the world,” Kuria told Capital FM.

Kuria, who is a very vocal lawmaker has been out of the public for quite some time now. This elicited mixed reactions after his colleagues and friends went visiting him in the hospital while posting photos on social media.

It later emerged that the lawmaker suffered third-degree burns after using an electric blanket which was a gift from a local MCA. He had been complaining of numbness in his feet.

Apparently, the electric blanket had already been banned in Texas although it continues to operate in Kenya with branches in different towns.

It has been operational for over 10 years in the country and has branches in Nairobi, Thika, Mombasa, Eldoret, Murang’a, Eastleigh and Garissa.

The lawmaker now says he has sought the help of the DCI to have the company held liable and it will undergo the criminal process.

