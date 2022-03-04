MP Moses Kuria Makes U-turn on Joining OKA, Settles on Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance

Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has given the clearest indication that his preferred coalition in the August General Election is Kenya Kwanza alliance.

The Chama Cha Kazi (CCK) party leader confirmed on Friday that he is in talks with the Kenya Kwanza leadership on forming a grand coalition.

In a brief statement shared on Facebook, Kuria noted a number of other parties are also set to ink a deal with the Deputy President William Ruto-led camp ahead of the next election.

“This is to inform Kenyans that Chama Cha Kazi Party and 21 other political parties are in early talks with the Kenya Kwanza Alliance that will lead to a very broad-based grand coalition that will deliver the nation to peace and prosperity. Details to follow,” said Kuria.

Currently, the Kenya Kwanza alliance is comprised of three parties — Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance, Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC) and Ford Kenya of Moses Wetangula.

Kuria has been in talks with One Kenya Alliance (OKA) since jetting into the country from Dubai where he had been receiving treatment after suffering burns on his feet last year.

On Sunday, he met OKA principals led by Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper, Narc Kenya’s Martha Karua, Cyrus Jirongo of UDP and Gideon Moi’s representative George Wainaina, who encouraged him to join forces with them.

He said he would join the alliance on condition that it doesn’t team up with Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja movement.

“Whereas we share many ideals between Chama Cha Kazi and OKA, we agreed to work together as long as OKA is not joining the Azimio Coalition which is incompatible with myself and the Chama Cha Kazi Party. We will hold a follow-up meeting on Wednesday 2nd March to agree on the way forward,” the MP said.

The OKA leadership led by Kalonzo confirmed last week that they had agreed on entering into a pre-coalition pact with Azimio, an alliance that has the blessings of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kuria is eyeing the Kiambu governor seat in the August 9 polls.

