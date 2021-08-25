MP Moses Kuria Blasts Section of UDA Members Over ‘Mole’ Tag

Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has for the first time opened up on the differences between him and some members of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) that threaten the “Hustler Nation” unity.

Speaking in Kigumo, Murang’a County, on Tuesday, August 24, Kuria protested over what he termed as an attempt by the Ruto-linked party to sideline him for allegedly being a mole in the hustler camp despite contributing largely to the party’s success.

“I’m not going to stand here and allow someone to accuse me of being deep state. President Uhuru Kenyatta pronounced that he’s going home. So how can I be deep state for someone who is going home? Let’s change the conversation,” Kuria said.

According to the vocal lawmaker, a team led by his Mathira counterpart Rigathi Gachagua claims that he is dividing the Ruto camp with his new Chama Cha Kazi (CCK) party.

The lawmaker unveiled the party about three weeks ago following wrangles within the People’s Empowerment Party (PEP), that was previously associated with him.

He said that were it not for his intervention, UDA would not have succeeded in recent by-elections.

UDA, the MP said, had faced losses in various parts of the country as PEP bagged a parliamentary seat in the Juja by-election.

According to Kuria, it took his efforts to secure UDA a parliamentary seat in the Kiambaa by-election.

“I went ahead to win in Juja and after that, all these people, Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua and company neither helped nor contributed in any way. They were there praising my victory as one for the hustler nation, I don’t know when this changed and when I became a criminal or an outcast for Gachagua to go all over blasting me because I have a party,” he added.

He remained adamant that he won’t fold his party to join UDA, despite calls from Ruto’s brigade and the second in command himself.

Kuria, however, pledged his support for Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

Watch the interview below:

