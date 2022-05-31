MP Memusi’s Wife Dies in Accident Along Athi River- Namanga Road

Kajiado Central MP Elijah Memusi is in mourning after he lost his wife in a ghastly road accident.

Mrs Stella Memusi lost her life on Tuesday morning along the Athi River-Namanga road.

Confirming her demise was Kajiado County Commander Muthuri Mwongera. He said the vehicle she was travelling in rammed into a lorry.

She died on the spot, he said.

Faizal Abdi, her 38-year-old driver, escaped with minor injuries and was taken to a hospital in Kajiado for treatment.

Abdi was driving a Nissan Patrol (Reg No KBT 872A) from Isinya in the general direction of Kajiado when he collided with a trailer (Reg No T608 CWW/T336 CFZ).

The driver of the lorry in question has yet to be identified as he was not at the scene of incident.

The Nissan Patrol collided with the trailer that was stalled in the middle of the road, obstructing the entire left lane as one approaches Kajiado from the direction of Isinya, and which had no road sign of live savers visible.

“As a results of the accident one passenger who was in the Motor vehicle Nissan Patrol namely Stella Memusi wife to Elijah Memusi Kanchory MP Kajiado Central died on the spot, while her driver namely Faizal Abdi escaped with minor injuries,” said the police.

Mrs Memusi’s remains have since been taken to Kajiado hospital mortuary pending an autopsy exam.

Both vehicles were towed to Isinya Police Station, with the Patrol extensively damaged.

