MP Kuria Welcomes Mudavadi to Hustler Nation, Criticises Meetings with Uhuru [Video]

Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has asked Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi to join Deputy President William Ruto’s ‘hustler nation’, warning him that he risks another season in the cold if he doesn’t play his political cards well ahead of the 2022 polls.

Speaking at the A.I.P.C.K Church in Githunguri, Kiambu, on Sunday, Kuria criticised Mudavadi for relying on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s endorsement in his 2022 State House bid.

Mudavadi and three other principals in the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) have severally held meetings with President Uhuru Kenyatta in Mombasa recently with reports indicating that they are seeking the president’s support in the polls scheduled for August 9, 2022.

But according to Kuria, the President’s endorsement means nothing if the ANC boss can’t engage Kenyans on the grassroots level.

“What you have done (coming to Githunguri) is the right thing, come and speak to the people, your frequent meetings with the president won’t make you president,” said Kuria.

The Chama Cha Kazi (CCK) founder told Mudavadi to feel welcomed in the Ruto camp should things fail to work as planned in OKA. Other principals in OKA include Kalonzo Musyoka of Wiper, Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula and KANU’s Gideon Moi.

“If things don’t work for you in OKA and the meetings with the President, we welcome you to the hustler nation. Come talk to us and the deputy president. We will be glad to work with you,” the MP added.

In response to Kuria’s remarks, Mudavadi indicated that he doesn’t have any intention of joining the Ruto camp further welcoming the MP to OKA, a team he exuded confidence will form the next government.

He urged politicians across the country to preach peace and unity as the polls draw closer.

