MP Accused Of Awarding Lover Sh.91,000 Bursary Cheque

A Member of Parliament is on the spotlight for apparently handing his undeserving clandestine lover a Sh.91,000 bursary check.

According to a local daily, Kitui Rural legislator David Mwalika wrote a Kenya Water Institute (KEWI) student the enormous check while other needy students got Sh.5,000 only.

The student in question, Ziyad Hassan received the check (No.4732) on May 31, 2018, signed by Salim Hussein, the fund account manager.

But the MP denied the allegations and vowed to probe the fraudulent awarding of money.

“That person was not on the list of beneficiaries. Someone deliberately wrote the cheque for unknown reasons,” the MP told the daily.

Word also has it that Ms Hassan is not a KEWI student and neither is she a Kitui Rural resident.

