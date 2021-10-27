MP Kimani Ngunjiri Among Those Accused Of Grabbing Land In Kiambu Forest

Bahati Member of Parliament Kimani Ngunjiri has been accused of grabbing at least14.5 hectares of forestland in the Kiambu forest.

According to documents presented to the Senate Security Committee by Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko, Ngunjiri grabbed the land alongside other senior people in the country, among them legislators.

Also accused in the theft is Limuru MP Kuria Kanyingi who owns 24 hectares of the forestland, divided into two parcels, partially developed.

Also on the list of grabbers is Agropack Limited, a company co-owned by Mr Ngujiri, Mr Samuel Ndegwa and Ms Ruth Muthoni. The company owns 6.79 hectares of the forest.

Others accused of grabbing forest land include Kiambaa (Nyakinyua) Women Group (39.82 hectares), Pelican Engineering Company owned by Mr Maina Kamau (29.68 hectares), and WibeoInvestments owned by Mr Bedan Mbugua (25 hectares).

Mr Kamau has developed ‘his’ piece of land by erecting residential units known as Riverview estate.

About six hectares of the forest land are owned by faceless individuals.

