“Your Wishes Might Become A Reality, ” MP Kanini Kega Warns Ruto’s Allies Over Impeachment Claims

Kieni Member of Parliament Kanini Kega has dismissed as fake reports circulating on social media over a purported motion to impeach Deputy President William Ruto.

This comes days after Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria, a DP ally, alleged that the lawmaker had drafted a motion to impeach the second in command.

The order that has been circulating on social media details that a motion to impeach Ruto will be tabled in the National Assembly by the Kieni MP on June 2, 2020 at 2.30pm.

Charges against the DP include gross violation of the Constitution of Kenya and other laws and gross misconduct.

Ruto is accused of sabotaging government operations by constantly absenting himself from the sittings of National Security Council meetings.

Read: Motion To Impeach DP Ruto Ready – Moses Kuria [Video]

In the order of business, the DP is also accused of undermining the President by discrediting his handshake with ODM leader Raila Odinga.

On the gross misconduct charge, the DP is accused of undermining the government by distributing relief food in various parts of the country despite the state’s directive that all donations should be channelled to the Covid-19 Fund Board only.

Kega has now sent a warning to persons behind the fake order saying what they wish for might become a reality.

“The architect of this FAKE ORDER paper should realise that what you wish for might become a reality! This is extremely cheap, preposterous and lacking in content, go back to the drawing board!” the MP wrote on Facebook on Sunday night.

The latest comes amid reports that President Kenyatta had cautioned his allies against tabling an impeachment motion against his deputy despite their relationship being on the rocks.

Read Also: Wiper Party Top Leadership Okays Formulation Of A Coalition With Jubilee, Kanu

Jubilee party vice-chairman David Murathe, a Ruto critic, told a local media in an interview that the President had called on the MPs to abandon the course.

Murathe said the president asked his lieutenants to let his deputy be and focus on other political errands.

“Uhuru is a man of patience, compassion and defender of friendships both past and current and has strongly cautioned his lieutenants against launching radical measures aimed at outrightly kicking Ruto out of the party or out of government,” Murathe told the Standard.

The President recently chaired a Parliamentary Group meeting at State House, Nairobi, which saw DP’s closest allies Kipchumba Murkomen and Susan Kihika kicked out of Majority and Chief whip Senate roles respectively for being disloyal.

Read Also: Kithure Kindiki Bundled Out As Deputy Speaker After 54 Senators Voted In Support Of His Ouster

On Friday, Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki was also bundled out of the Deputy Speaker position for failing to attend the meeting and defying the president.

On Tuesday, DP allies in various committees in the Senate will also be targeted in the house clean up.

“We shall meet soon to unveil the changes. Hopefully, by Tuesday we shall finalise the issue. However, we are not vindictive or vengeful,” Majority Chief Whip Irungu Kang’ata.

Among those on the chopping board are the seven senators who voted against Kindiki’s ouster motion.

They were Senators Murkomen (Elgeyo Marakwet), John Kinyua (Nyandarua), Samson Cherargei (Nandi), Kihika (Nakuru), Aaron Cheruiyot (Kericho), Benjamin Langat (Bomet) and Kindiki himself.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu