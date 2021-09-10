MP William Kamket Released on Sh500,000 Bail, Barred from Visiting Tiaty Home

Tiaty Member of Parliament (MP) William Kamket has been released on Sh500,000 cash bail by Senior Principal Magistrate Lilian Arika.

The legislator has however been barred from accessing his Tiaty home until police complete investigations into his involvement in the Laikipia skirmishes.

Kamket was arrested from his home in Tiaty on Wednesday by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

This was after the insecurity situation in Laikipia and its environs worsened with at least 8 people dead and hundreds left homeless.

Police claim Kamket incited and organized illegal herders to invade Laikipia conservancies and attack people.

Former Laikipia North MP Mathew Lempurkel was also arrested in connection to the same and charged with hate speech.

The charge sheet read that on diverse dates between July 11th and 17th this year, during a TV show aired by MAA TV, the former legislator made inciteful remarks against one of the communities in Kenya.

According to the prosecution, Lempurkel referred to the community as "those people whose feet are infested with jiggers." He added, "all conservancies and ranches within Laikipia belong to the Maa community and that the investors may keep the land but the grass on those lands belong to the Maa community." He however denied the charges and was released on a cash bail of Sh150,000. The case will be mentioned on September 22, 2021.

