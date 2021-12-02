MP Justus Kizito Arrested Over Alleged Destruction of Property in Kakamega

Shinyalu MP Justus Kizito has been arrested by the detectives from the DCI over the alleged destruction of property in Kakamega.

Reports indicate that the legislator has been picked from his home together with his driver. Kakamega DCI Boss James Lelia has confirmed.

Reports indicate that the MP destroyed property worth Sh250,000. His other accomplices are yet to be arrested.

More to follow:

