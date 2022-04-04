MP Junet Summoned by DCI Over Attack on Raila in Soy

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed has reportedly been summoned by officials from the DCI regarding the attack on Raila Odinga that happened in Soy, Uasin Gishu county.

Through a post shared on Twitter, Junet said he was summoned by an officer identified as John Gachomo. He has been asked to present himself at the DCI offices on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

“Good morning Hon Junet Mohamed. My name is John Gachomo from DCI headquarters, I am kindly summoning you to our offices for an interview on Tuesday 5th April 2022 in regards to the stoning of Hon Raila Odinga’s chopper in soy constituency Uasin Gishu County. Kindly comply,” the post reads.

The incident dates back to Friday last week when Odinga was leaving the burial ceremony of late businessman Jackson Kibor.

His entourage was attacked by a group of rowdy youths in Soy, Eldoret. The air shield of the Orange party chief’s chopper was damaged during the incident.

Police named Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi and his Soy counterpart Caleb Kositany as masterminds of the attack.

The legislators, who have maintained their innocence, recorded a statement at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) offices in Nakuru on Sunday.

Earlier, the lawmakers denied claims that they were part of politicians who organized the group of youths to attack Raila’s entourage.

Speaking to members of the press in Eldoret, Sudi and Kositany termed the investigations by the DCI as biased and political.

The leaders said they were not aware of the attack and only came to learn about it moments after it happened. They indicated that the attack was staged by rivals to depict close allies of Ruto in the North-Rift region in bad light.

“We are ready to bear the brunt. We are there for justice. We are always preaching piece. We are heading to Nakuru to go and listen to this nonsense. It is pure nonsense. Whatever they want to do, we are ready for it,” Kositany said moments before honoring DCI summons.

So far, 17 people who were arrested in connection to the same will face four charges in court; attempted murder, malicious damage to property and incitement offences.

