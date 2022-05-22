MP Junet Scoffs At DP Ruto Following Remarks on Martha Karua

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed has scoffed at Deputy President William Ruto following his remarks on Martha Karua.

Ruto, while on a visit to Embu County downplayed the nomination of Martha Karua as Raila Odinga’s running mate adding that it was only an option after Odinga saw Ruto-led Kenya Kwanza’s growing influence in Mt Kenya.

Thus, Ruto stated that Raila did not nominate Karua due to her political achievement but as a means of helping him garner votes from the mountain.

Junet thus wants Ruto to keep Karua’s name out of his mouth and respect her stature.

In a Twitter post on Wednesday, Karua urged leaders to refrain from using derogatory words when referring to each other in public, noting that political rivalries should not escalate to name-calling.

The naming of Martha Karua as Odinga’s running mate in the August 9 election s has created airwaves in the political class.

To many, the move is a game-changer that gives politics, especially in the Mount Kenya region a new dynamic.

Naming Karua as Odinga’s running mate made history as she is the first woman in Kenya to be nominated for the deputy president position.

Raila described Karua as a fighter and one who can be trusted with the second-highest office in the land.

“This woman is a fighter and is not a quitter. She has a safe pair of hands, seasoned by the struggle for our second liberation and service to the country in many capacities. This woman has a beautiful soul as exhibited by her love and passion for her children and grandchildren. This woman will be a great co-creator and will make a remarkable first deputy president of the Republic of Kenya,” said Odinga, adding that Karua will double up as Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs in his government.

The goalposts of politics have now shifted as it is not just a contest between Ruto and Raila but also their deputies, Karua and Rigathi and the influence they have towards wooing voters.

