MP Junet Mohamed Threatens To Sue Khalwale Over Remarks On COVID-19 Funds

Suna East Member of Parliament (MP) Junet Mohamed has threatened to sue former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale over remarks alluding that the former is set to benefit from COVID-19 funds.

While attending a rally in Busia at the beginning of the month, Khalwale is said to have indicated that Junet was paid money from the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (KEMSA) that is supposed to be used in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Apparently, Khalwale had asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to fire Health CS Mutahi Kagwe for spending money meant to fight COVID-19 in the country by paying Jubilee SG Raphael Tuju, Gladys Wanga and Junet.

Through his lawyers, Junet says the sentiments were detrimental to his reputation as they caused him pain, embarrassment and anguish.

“The statements in their ordinary meaning are calculated to mean our client is corrupt, dishonourable, unscrupulous, deceitful, untrustworthy, disreputable, unpatriotic a conspirator with others in the commission of criminal activities, immoral and above all a criminal,” read a demand letter seen by Kahawa Tungu.

The letter further demands that the former lawmaker withdraws the sentiments earlier said and should publish it in broadcast media and print of wide circulation across the country. Failure to do this within three days would warrant legal action.

“Our firm mandatory instructions are to demand from you an immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the misplaced, wrong, malicious and illegal statements,” read the letter.

It added, “He should also tender an unconditional apology to our client after which the issue of quantum of damages and any other appropriate remedy may be discussed.”

