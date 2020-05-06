Suna East MP Junet Mohamed Dares Uhuru To Resign Over Failure To Manage Covid-19 Crisis

Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohamed has challenged President Uhuru Kenyatta’s government to resign over what he termed as failure to address challenges that have come with the Coronavirus pandemic.

In hard-hitting remarks the lawmaker made on the floor of the house on Wednesday, Junet challenged the Jubilee administration led by Uhuru to resign and pave way for a new government that will take Kenyans’ affairs seriously.

The legislator accused the government of exploiting vulnerable and poor citizens in the name of fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the lawmaker, the government had failed on its promise to provide Kenyans with free alcohol-based hand sanitisers.

Over 30,000 litres of ethanol seized in the different parts of the country were released to manufacture sanitisers in March as directed by the government.

Despite reports that the sanitisers were ready for distribution across the 47 counties, there is no proof that the product has reached the common mwananchi.

Junet also observed that the government and failed to provide Kenyans with free masks and instead police were busy brutalizing persons who lacked resources to purchase the ones in the market.

The vocal MP also criticized the government directive requiring Kenyans to cater for Covid-19 medical bills and quarantine costs despite receiving billions from philanthropists and the World bank. He termed this as exploitation.

“You just can’t take a vulnerable Kenyan, taste him and once found to be positive, you just force him/her into quarantine and extort Ksh2,000 per day from them. That is unacceptable. Government must pay for those who have been traced and quarantined through contact tracing….if you cannot do this, you can as well resign as the government,” stated Junet amid cheers from other MPs.

The ODM leader Raila Odinga’s ally accused the Ministry of Health of lacking a working plan to flatten the curve besides numbers announced in daily Covid-19 briefings.

He poked holes in the ministry’s expenditure of Ksh1 billion World Bank money. He wondered how the officials could spend Ksh4 million on tea and snacks.

“People are dying of hunger, people are dying for lacking sanitisers people are dying because of floods. If it was a mature democracy this government should have resigned. We would have had a general election. If you can not defend your people from floods or buying them masks then you don’t deserve the name government, ” he said.

Junet called on other lawmakers to stand up and hold the government accountable.

He was flanked by Majority Leader Aden Duale and his Suba South counterpart John Mbadi who called on the government to end police brutality.

“How can Matiang’i and Mutyambai remain quiet and let the president apologize to Kenyans on their behalf? If the president was to apologize on behalf of parliament, then I as leader of Majority should have resigned. I cannot allow that,” stated Duale

