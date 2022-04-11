MP John Paul Mwirigi Ready to Return Uhuru’s Car Over ‘Intimidations’ from CS Munya

Igembe South Member of Parliament John Paul Mwirigi has told off Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya over allegations of disrespecting President Uhuru Kenyatta.

CS Munya, over the weekend, accused the youthful legislator of being ungrateful and disrespectful to the President who bought him his first car in 2017.

The 28-year-old became a national sensation after Uhuru gifted him a Toyota Landcruiser Prado following his poll victory

Mwirigi, who comes from a humble background, beat all odds to bag the seat on an independent ticket. The President was touched by his story after learning that he trounced Jubilee party’s Rufus Miriti after campaigning using a bicycle for months.

While meeting farmers at Igembe Tea Factory on Saturday, CS Munya, who was campaigning for Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga, bashed the local MP over his political affiliation.

Mwirigi is an ardent supporter of Deputy President William Ruto, who is eyeing the presidency on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

“You don’t insult an elder who addresses you as his son and bought your first car out of love. You should reciprocate by supporting him and telling the people the good things he has done for them,” Munya said as the crowds chanted “Azimio!”

The CS indicated Mwirigi should join the President’s team by rallying support for the Azimio candidate.

“The President wants us to benefit when he retires and does not want us in the opposition. He does not want us to suffer like we did for 24 years,” he added.

But in a quick rejoinder, the MP told off the minister saying he does not owe Uhuru any loyalty for buying him his first car.

He, however, noted that he remains respectful to the Head of State.

“First and foremost, let me thank His Excellency the President for gifting me a car in the year 2017. I am much humbled now as I was then. Secondly, I wish to appreciate the President for gifting me wholeheartedly without expecting anything in return,” he said in a Facebook post.

“Now, recently a number of leaders have been castigating me claiming that by supporting DP Ruto, I am disrespecting the president. I will be very categorical on this issue. I have never insulted or disrespected the president in anyway and I am not planning to do so at any time. But note, my allegiance to His Excellency DP William Ruto will not change at all.”

Terming CS Munya’s utterances as intimidations, the MP, who is seeking to defend his seat on a UDA ticket, said he is considering returning the gift, for the sake of his peace of mind.

“If at all CS Munya is speaking for the president,(since he as done this repeatedly in different occasions), I may, for the sake of my peace of mind and independence consider returning the gift. I will not bear the blackmail by the CS anymore. And, If the attacks are an orchestrated plan to co-erce me to change my decision, well it will be an exercise in futility,” he added.

