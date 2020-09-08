MP Johanna Nge’no To Spend Two More Nights Behind Bars

Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament (MP) Johanna Nge’no is set to spend two more nights in police custody as the court has pushed his bond ruling to Thursday, September 10, 2020.

Nge’no was arrested yesterday following claims of incitement and was arraigned today at Nakuru Law Courts.

Earlier, the DPP okayed his prosecution for making utterances intended to stir ethnical animosity and create divisiveness.

He will also face criminal charges with the DPP indicating that his actions may open old wounds and incite different communities in the Mau area considering it has been an area of contention.

“Consequently, I am satisfied that there is sufficient evidence to initiate the prosecution of the MP under the National Cohesion and Integration Act, 2008 and Penal Code Cap 63, laws of Kenya,” reads the statement in part.

The statement further read, “Based on the evidence, applicable laws and the National Prosecution Policy, I have directed that criminal charges be preferred against the MP for hate speech contrary to section 13 of the National Cohesion and Integration Act, 2008 and offensive conduct conducive to breaches of peace contrary to section 94 of the Penal Code.”

The DPP ideally called on political leaders and Kenyans to desist from instigating ethnic remarks that are seeds of destruction and division.

