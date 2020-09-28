MP Johanna Ng’eno Attacks Uhuru Over Maraga Advisory To Dissolve Parliament

Emurua Dikirr MP Johanna Ng’eno has launched a fresh attack on President Uhuru Kenyatta following Chief Justice David Maraga’s advisory to dissolve parliament.

According to Ng’eno, the President should heed Maraga’s advice to dissolve parliament after failing to enforce the two-thirds gender rule.

“What are the consequences that we can anticipate when the President of Kenya fails to dissolve Parliament? In my opinion, the President has no option, he has to dissolve Parliament,” he questioned.

Further, he alleged that the head of state was sending his people to court for interpretation of the constitution.

Read: Maraga Asks Uhuru To Dissolve Parliament Over Two-thirds Gender Rule

On this, he stated, “He should also stop sending people to court, there are reports that he sent people to court to interpret the constitution.”

According to the vocal MP, President Uhuru and his handshake brother Raila Odinga are worried that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) will flop and die a natural death in the case that the parliament is dissolved.

“It is because of BBI, they know if they dissolve Parliament, BBI will die a natural death. This BBI will die with or without dissolving parliament,” he said.

Read Also: CJ Maraga Rejects Goats Gifted By Senator Malala

Ng’eno’s remarks come just a week after the Chief Justice called on President Uhuru to dissolve parliament on the basis that it did not meet the two-thirds gender rule.

In a presser on Monday last week, Maraga made the move following six petitions filed by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), Margaret Toili, Fredrick Gichanga Mbugua’h, Stephen Owako, Johnn Wangai, Aoko Bernard and David Sudi.

Maraga indicated that Parliament should be held accountable for failing the Kenyan people.

“Your Excellency, the two-thirds gender rule is an acronym for the constitutional imperative which prohibits any form of discrimination in the appointive and elective positions in our country on the basis of one’s gender. It is grounded on the declaration in Article 27(3) of the Constitution that Women and men have the right to equal treatment, including the right to equal opportunities in political, economic, cultural and social spheres, ” said Maraga.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu.