in ENTERTAINMENT

MP Jaguar Hits Out at ‘Broke’ Artists as he Officially Joins UDA

Jaguar
Starehe MP Charles Jaguar with DP William Ruto as he officially joined UDA (Courtesy)

Starehe MP Charles Njaguar popularly known as Jaguar has hit out at artists whom he says only look for him when they are broke.

Jaguar has castigated the broke artists for seeking favors from him stating that he is their representative in parliament and neither was he voted in by them.

The legislator wants the artists and musicians to channel their complaints somewhere else while ideally urging them to be smart and invest in the money they make.

“I am an artist but I did not go to ask for votes as a musician. I was not elected by musicians and neither am I their representative in parliament. I was voted by the Starehe people and they are the ones I represent. There is a promise I gave to Starehe people and I must fulfill it,” Jaguar said.

Read: Jaguar&#8217;s Bid To Reduce Retirement Age From 60 To 50 Years Elicits Mixed Reactions

He added, ” I don’t know where artists got the mentality that they should be helped. Some no longer take music as business, they don’t even know what they are supposed to do. They misuse their money and when they mess, they start saying Jaguar is not helping artists.”

Jaguar statement comes weeks after comedian Eric Omondi among other artists staged a protest at the parliament buildings demanding 75% airplay of local content on Kenyan media.

Notably, Jaguar has today defected from the Jubilee Party and officially joined DP Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

Jaguar is a first-time serving MP and was elected under the Jubilee ticket.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsAmupp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Charles JaguarUDA Party

Written by Mercy Auma

Passionate about human interest stories and politics. Email news@kahawatungu.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Police car

Police Couple Found Dead In Kiminini In Suspected Murder-Suicide
Twitter users can now share their tweets directly to Instagram stories

Twitter ‘Flocks’ to Allow Users Limit Tweets to Trusted Friends