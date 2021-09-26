MP From Isiolo Was The Customer For 2,040 Bullets Seized In Utawala – Reports

An MP from Isiolo was the customer for 2,040 bullets seized last week in Utawala, Nairobi, intelligence reports have revealed.

The MP, whose name is yet to be revealed, allegedly intended to supply the bullets to his community for “self-defense”.

Sleuths are also probing a former MP from Laikipia suspected to be a mastermind of the chaos witnessed in Laikipia county, who is also said to be a regular customer of the bullets stolen from the General Service Unit (GSU).

The 2,040 7.62mm bullets were found in a silver Mitsubishi Lancer in Mihango, Embakasi, which was being driven by Inspector David Okoth.

The saloon car had been left unattended opposite Be Energy Petrol Station on the Eastern Bypass when occupants of an unidentified white vehicle started shooting at it.

The Mitsubishi Lancer had been shot at at least twenty times and had its windscreen shattered.

“Some of the fired bullets exited through the vehicle’s windscreen, which was badly damaged,” police said.

The 7.62mm is majorly used in AK47 riffles, which is the standard infantry weapon for Kenya’s security agencies.

The bullets are stolen by senior officers during police training, who later sell them to rogue persons or bandit leaders.

Since January, police have found 12,094 bullets in large caches while in the wrong hands.

Early this month, two herders in West Gate Conservancy in Laikipia were arrested with a cache of 2,640 bullets.

In June, 177 rounds of ammunition were recovered by the police in Kitale from the house of a police officer attached to the Judiciary. In another case, a Chinese national, Dang Pengfei, was arrested in Mwingi while in possession of five guns and 205 bullets.

