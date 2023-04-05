MP Ichung’wa Warns Raila of Charges at ICC

National Assembly Majority leader Kimani Ichung’wa has told off Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance coalition party leader Raila Odinga following fresh demands to the government.

The Kikuyu MP on Wednesday told the former prime minister that they would involve the International Criminal Court (ICC) should he resort to lawlessness.

Ichung’wa said threats to go back to the trenches would not work.

The lawmaker, however, noted that Raila was free to lead peaceful protests but should violence be witnessed, the government would ensure he faced charges at the Hague.

“That is why I have said I will propose an agenda to our Parliamentary Group meeting next week that we write to the ICC to take measures to ensure that Raila Odinga and his sponsors do not slide our country back into anarchy,” he said.

According to Ichung’wa, the ODM leader was blackmailing the country so as to join the government.

The third time MP said Raila’s demands were unacceptable and the only way they were going to be addressed was through Parliament.

Raila on Tuesday said the bipartisan approach was not going to work since it would not address all their issues.

“It is the resolution of this meeting that a purely Parliamentary process will not serve the intended end, our suggestion is to have a conversation at the national level through a process akin to the 2008 National Accord,” said the opposition leader.

Raila threatened to resume demonstration should the government fail to address issues like the high cost of living and the opening of IEBC servers.

