Kasipul MP Charles Were Fined Ksh15,000 For Flouting Covid-19 Guidelines

Kasipul Member of Parliament Charles Ong’ondo Were has pleaded guilty to flouting government measures aimed at curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The MP was arraigned at an Oyugis Court on Wednesday following his arrest yesterday for holding a public gathering in total disregard of an existing ban on such meetings.

The court freed him after paying Ksh15,000 fine.

The incident comes a day after Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja was arraigned following his arrest at a bar in Kilimani, Nairobi, on Saturday.

He was released on Tuesday on a KSh15,000 fine after also pleading guilty to flouting Covid-19 guidelines.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu