Kasipul MP Charles Were Fined Ksh15,000 For Flouting Covid-19 Guidelines

Kasipul Member of Parliament Charles Ong’ondo Were has pleaded guilty to flouting government measures aimed at curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The MP was arraigned at an Oyugis Court on Wednesday following his arrest yesterday night for holding a public gathering in total disregard of an existing ban on such meetings.

The court freed him after paying Ksh15,000 fine.

Were was arrested at the chief’s camp in Oyugi town where he was distributing sanitisers to the locals.

Police said that group was not observing social distancing rules and other health regulations issued to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Read: Nairobi Senator Sakaja Formally Writes To Speaker Lusaka Resigning From Ad-hoc Committee On Covid-19

Were becomes the second lawmaker to be arrested in the recent past for flouting Covid-19 guidelines.

On Tuesday, Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja was arraigned following his arrest at a bar in Kilimani, Nairobi, on Saturday.

He was released on Tuesday on a KSh15,000 fine after also pleading guilty to flouting Covid-19 guidelines.

Court noted that the Nairobi lawmaker was a first time offender.

Appearing before chief magistrate Roselyne Onganyo, the senator, through his lawyer John Khaminwa said he was remorseful.

Read Also: Senator Sakaja To Pay Sh15,000 Fine Or Serve Three Months In Prison For Violating COVID-19 Rules

“He was at Kilimani Police Station on Monday and directly admitted that he had committed an offence. He heavily apologised to the entire nation. It is commendable of a leader to apologise.

“As a senator he has to meet people and talk to people on various matters including Coronavirus,” lawyer Khaminwa told the court.

Sakaja, who had threatened to have Kilimani Police Station officers who arrested him transferred within 24 hours, was also forced to resign from his position as Chairman of the Senate Ad Hoc Committee on Covid-19 after embarrassment.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu