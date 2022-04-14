MP Fatuma Gedi in Parliament with “Suitcase” Full of Evidence Linking DP Ruto to Land Grabbing

Wajir Woman Representative Fatuma Gedi on Thursday arrived at Parliament with a suitcase allegedly containing evidence linking Deputy President William Ruto to various land grabbing cases.

On Tuesday, Gedi was asked by Speaker Justin Muturi to substantiate her land grabbing allegations as made on the floor of the House.

The lawmaker claimed that DP Ruto had obtained land parcels in Trans Nzoia, Wajir, Taita Taveta, and Nairobi counties through fraudulent means.

This was after DP Ruto allies; Kimani Ichungwa and his Endebess counterpart Robert Pukose pressed her to support her claims.

“Fatuma Gedi is supposed to substantiate and provide evidence that that particular candidate has grabbed land. It is only right that Gedi either substantiates or withdraws and apologizes especially for naming DP Ruto,” Ichung’wah said.

“Fatuma Gedi is on record claiming that William Ruto grabbed land can she provide that evidence In this house. We want her to provide evidence and substantiate,” Pukose added.

To this, the legislator said: “It is in the public domain including court orders where one William Ruto grabbed land and I have no apology to make. Give me two days and I will bring the details.”

The Speaker gave the County MP until Thursday afternoon to table evidence before the House as she had stated that she had information that could indict the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) presidential flagbearer.

“Remember you are the one who has undertaken to provide the evidence. Ordinarily we don’t allow people to say that they will provide evidence after two days,” said Muturi. “When you say something here you are expected to have the material but given the gravity of what you have just said I will allow you and therefore Hon. Gedi on Thursday 14th at 2:30 pm we expect you to come with the details.”

Wajir Woman Rep. Fatuma Gedi arrives at Parliament with a suitcase she says contains evidence linking DP Ruto to a number of alleged land grabbing cases pic.twitter.com/nYP8XgNIL8 — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) April 14, 2022

