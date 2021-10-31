MP Duale Criticizes Uhuru’s Call For Kenyans Not to Elect Thieves in Scathing Attack

Former National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale has criticized President Uhuru Kenyatta’s recent remarks that Kenyans should not elect thieves in next year’s General Election.

Speaking in Kajiado on Saturday during a rally to popularise the United Democratic Alliance(UDA) party, the Garrisa Township MP told off Uhuru saying such remarks were demeaning to the Jubilee administration and supporters.

The legislator wondered why the Head of State has not taken action against the leaders in his government who he claims are corrupt.

“You are telling us the eight million jubilee supporters in your own leading are full of conmen and crooks and thieves. That is an insult to the Jubilee family and your supporters,” stated Duale.

Duale said the President should be specific when making such claims and should not be afraid to name them.

Read: President Uhuru Dares DP Ruto to Step Aside if Dissatisfied with Gov’t

“You have the instrument of power. The National Intelligence Service fall under you, you have the EACC, you have the DCI, you have the Auditor General. Use those and tell the country. Be specific. A leader must talk with specificity,” Duale added.

Duale is among leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto who found the remarks offending and targeted at the Husler Nation.

On his part, Mumias MP Benjamin Washiali quipped that the President is keen to block his deputy from succeeding him in 2022 by labeling him a thief.

The President had on Friday urged Kenyans to “protect” his legacy by electing responsible leaders in the polls slated for August 9, 2022.

Also Read: President Uhuru Reshuffles Cabinet Ahead of Polls

“I urge you, don’t be incited. Choose leaders who will ensure this country remains peaceful and united and those who will carry on with the work we already started and not take us back to where we came from,” he said in his native Kikuyu language while addressing a roadside crowd in Kikuyu, Kiambu County.

He added: “Please don’t allow Mwai Kibaki’s 10 years and my 10 years to be destroyed by electing thugs and thieves.”

The President reportedly wants ODM leader Raila Odinga, who was him main rival in the 2013 and 2017 polls to succeed him.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...