MP Didmus Barasa in Court To Block State from Confiscating Firearm

Kimilili Member of Parliament Didmus Barasa has moved to court in an attempt to block the state from confiscating his firearm.

Barasa was among lawmakers, who were last week directed by the Firearm Licensing Board to surrender their firearms, over alleged involvement in the March 4 by-election chaos.

The lawmaker said he received the directive to surrender both his license and firearm within 24 hours on March 5 without being given any reason.

The apprehensive MP now says that if the court doesn’t intervene his security will be at stake as his family will be exposed to grave danger.

The MP is among four lawmakers who were arrested while monitoring Kabuchai by-election on Thursday.

Others are Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei, MPs Wilson Kogo of Chesumei and Belgut’s Nelson Koech.

The four were released on Ksh50,000 cash bail by a Bungoma court on Friday after they were charged with having offensive weapons.

Initial reports indicated that the lawmakers had been arrested for causing chaos and bribing voters in the by-election their United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate lost to Joseph Majimbo Kalasinga of Ford Kenya.

On the same day, Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai directed the Firearm Licensing Board to suspend licenses held by the said politicians over misuse.

“The affected individuals are hereby instructed to surrender their firearms to DCI headquarters with immediate effect for ballistic examination,” said Mutyambai.

Interior Cabinet Fred Matiang’i reiterated the remarks saying politicians involved in violence witnessed in recent by-elections will lose their firearms.

According to the CS, who was speaking during the launch of the National Land Commission’s 2021/2026 strategic plan, the politicians will not only be taken to court but will also be declared unfit to hold office.

“We can’t have leaders paying bonds of Sh10,000 and wait for the (case) mention after around 10 months. By the time they are back to court, they have slapped ten other people and constantly keep paying bonds,” he said.

